The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Finally Gets a Lift Kit, and It’s $163,000

Let's be honest now. If you drop a few hundred grand on a luxury SUV, you expect to be able to take that thing almost anywhere a wheeled vehicle can go. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan happens to cost that much, and it doesn't even reveal how much ground clearance it has, possibly because it doesn't have much to write home about— only 6.8 inches, according to Cars Guide. If that's the case, it's definitely in need of a lift to go off-road, and if you're a Rolls client, money isn't exactly an object. That means you can splash out on a bit of extra ground clearance, even if it costs you half as much as a second Cullinan.

Designed by German off-road specialists Delta 4x4 (which supplies tires for portal-axled Suzuki Jimnys), this Cullinan lift kit was apparently, unsurprisingly, commissioned by "a prospective buyer from the Arabian peninsula." It combines a 3.1-inch suspension lift with 20-inch beadlock wheels and 33-inch Mickey Thompson Baja Boss X off-road tires, together boosting 5.9 inches of ground clearance for an apparent total of 12.7 inches. That's almost two inches more than a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, though Delta doesn't say how much it improves the Rolls' approach, breakover, or departure angles.