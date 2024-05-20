Lamborghini’s V10 Replacement Is a 10,000 RPM Hybrid V8

Pour one—or ten—out for the end of what is one of the best engines currently on sale, the 5.2-liter naturally aspirated Lamborghini (ahem, Audi) V10. Instead, Lamborghini is dropping two cylinders, adding a pair of turbochargers, and throwing in some plug-in hybrid assistance for its next generation of supercars. Don't worry, it won't be as lame as it sounds, because that V8 is going to make even more power and rev even higher than the outgoing V10.

According to Car and Driver, the V8 itself is another 4.0-liter V8, like the one found in the Urus and countless other Volkswagen Group cars. However, this one is a little different, as it employs a flat-plane crankshaft rather than the existing V8's cross-plane crank. While the outgoing V10 revs to 8,500 rpm and makes an incredible noise as it gets there, this new V8 will have it beat, revving to an eardrum-shredding 10,000 rpm. According to Lamborghini, the new V8 shames the old V10's power, too, making 739 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 538 lb-ft of torque from 4,000-7,000 rpm.

That's just the engine, though. Remember, this new powertrain—codenamed "Lamborghini 634"—is a hybrid. So in addition to a screaming, 739-horsepower V8, it also has three electric motors. One of those motors will mount in between the engine and the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The other two will be mounted at the front axle, giving it a torque-vectoring front end. It's a similar setup to the Lamborghini Revuelto, just with a V8 instead of a V12. While he total combined output is unknown, it could get close to the Revuelto's 1,001 horsepower.

Lamborghini

What will this new powertrain be used in first? Lamborghini hasn't specifically said yet, but we do know it's getting stuffed in a mid-engine Huracan replacement.

The benefits of hybridizing a supercar have already been proven by cars like the Acura NSX. Having the additional punch of electric motors allows automakers to downsize their engines without sacrificing power and performance. The catch is that hybrid powertrains often lack the thrills typically associated with their purely internal-combustion counterparts, though Lamborghini should be able to mitigate that point of criticism with a 10,000-rpm redline.