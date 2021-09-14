2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed First Drive Review: A W12 Hoon-Missile in a Grand-Touring Suit

The biggest differences are underneath the sheet metal. Using an updated version of Bentley's familiar 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12 engine, the GT Speed makes 650 horsepower (just a smidge more power than the existing GT W12 model) and 664 pound-feet of torque. That's sent to all four wheels via a ZF-sourced, eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission. Stopping power can come from an optional set of 17.3-inch carbon-ceramic rotors and 10-piston front calipers up front—a brake package that Bentley calls "the largest car brakes in the world" and whose hardware matches those on the Lamborghini Urus. Parts binning isn't a bad thing when said parts are cool.

There's also a three-chamber air suspension system with adaptive damping and an electronic limited-slip differential. And! There's all-wheel steering—something I believe should be globally mandated on all big cars. The system can turn the rear wheels up to four degrees opposite to the direction of the front wheels during low and medium speeds and it'll turn them in the same direction as the fronts during higher speeds.

Seating up to four passengers, the interior of the GT Speed comes with Bentley's "Diamond in Diamond" quilted leather. Piano black trim is standard, but you can option it out for a variety of wood trims. On the Convertible models, the electronically powered soft-top roof comes in seven different colors.

Wrecking Ball

If you wanted to climb into a GT Speed and send yourself across the country, you’d be able to do it wrapped in soft leathers and tactilely satisfying switchgear, borne by a quiet but mighty engine, all on a chassis that offers a truly incredible ride quality. Bumps that would have made regular cars cry merely tickled the Bentley’s air suspension.