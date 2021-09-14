2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed First Drive Review: A W12 Hoon-Missile in a Grand-Touring Suit

The Verdant green Coupe test car I drove had the optional carbon-ceramic brakes, a rotating display, the Mulliner Driving Specification (quilted seats, a jeweled fuel filler cap, a jeweled oil cap, and embroidered Bentley emblems), and the Front Seat Comfort Specification (adjustable headrests, seat ventilation, and massage functions). Total vehicle price came to £209,900 or $290,869. The Orange Flame Convertible test car was optioned similarly. Total vehicle price of that came to £230,900 or $319,970. And so, while the GT Speed's performance is approachable, its price sure isn't.
Competitively, the GT Speed goes up against the McLaren GT, Rolls-Royce Wraith, Aston Martin DBS, and Ferrari 812 Superfast. Of the bunch, the Bentley offers the only W12 motor, leans more in the direction of sporty than the Rolls, and is certainly more comfort-oriented than the Aston or the Ferrari. It's more practical than the McLaren, too. It really is a do-everythinger.
A Disguise
Save for the Rolls, though, the Bentley's image is rather one of a stiff upper lip as compared to the others. You think of Bentley in the same way you think of dark, oak-paneled rooms, cigars, and smoking jackets. In this sense, the GT Speed is predictably Bentley. Long, serious road trips blended in with serious passing power that fades away into quiet, deluxe cruising as you ease off the gas pedal.