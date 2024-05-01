Aston Martin Is Building a New V12 in the Year of Our Lord 2024

In spite of the car industry as a whole cutting back on liters and cylinders in the name of electrified efficiency, Aston Martin is still out here representing staunch enthusiasts of internal combustion and has announced it is introducing a new V12 engine in 2024. In other real, totally not made-up news: Apple is working on a new typewriter.

As much as we might appreciate it, building a new V12 this late in the game is definitely A Move and it sounds like Aston Martin is fully aware of it too. It has described itself in a press release as a "defiant defender of emotional engagement," which I feel like is about as close as the British will get to that one Dodge Charger EV promo video in which CEO Tim Kuniskis owns the libs by making fun of kale smoothies.

Aston Martin

Anywho, it'll be a twin-turbo unit making 823 horsepower and 737 lb-ft of torque, up from the 759 hp and 663 lb-ft of the DBS 770 Ultimate. The engine will be a "complete redesign" featuring a strengthened cylinder block and connecting rods, redesigned cylinder heads with reprofiled camshafts, and new intake and exhaust ports. Spark plugs are repositioned and higher flowrate fuel injectors are new, as are turbos which are said to spin quicker and produce less inertia for better performance and throttle response.

The engine will be exclusive, though, and built by hand. Aston says it will power only its "most exclusive and limited availability models" and be handcrafted in "strictly limited numbers." The company also says the new V12 will make its debut in a new flagship car debuting later this year which—judging by the subtitle in the video below—may or may not be, but totally will be, the new Vanquish.