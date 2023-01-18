2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate: A V12 Goodbye to the Flagship Coupe

Aston Martin has unveiled its most powerful production car yet: the 2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate.

Positioned as a final send-off for this generation of DBS, it's powered by a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 producing 759 horsepower (or, as its name alludes to, 770 PS) and 663 pound-feet thanks to 7% more maximum boost pressure as well as tweaked air and ignition pathways. For comparison, the DBS Superleggera makes a comparatively measly 715 hp. Available in both Coupe or convertible Volante guises, the DBS 770 Ultimate gets from zero to 60 mph in 3.2 and 3.4 seconds in coupe and convertible forms, respectively. Both hit a top speed of 211 mph and probably sound great doing it.

Aston Martin

Power travels through a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox and a mechanical, rear-mounted limited-slip differential to the rear wheels only. Just like the regular DBS, the brakes are carbon ceramic.

A newly solid-mounted steering column contributes to better steering response and feedback, while front-end lateral stiffness is up 25% thanks to a front cross member and a thicker rear undertray. Overall torsional stiffness is up by 3%.

Aston Martin

Adaptive dampers have been recalibrated, there's a new front splitter, a new horseshoe-style vent on the clamshell hood, a new rear diffuser, and twill carbon is sprinkled throughout the body.

New 21-inch wheels inspired by the Valkyrie and Victor are wrapped in staggered Pirelli P Zero tires and may or may not be triggering to those who suffer from trypophobia.

Aston Martin

The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is limited to just 499 copies—300 Coupes and 199 Volantes—and even if Aston did disclose the price, it'd be futile because all of 'em are already spoken for. Production is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of this year, with deliveries starting in the third quarter.

This car may hold the title of "most powerful production Aston" as of right now, but it's not a title it will hold onto for long since the 1,000-hp Valhalla hypercar is expected to debut sometime in 2024.

Aston Martin