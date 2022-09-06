The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed Is One More W12 Super Sedan Flex

Bentley isn't done with the W12 engine just yet. The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed will sit atop the range (the standard Flying Spur W12 is gone now) and is the fastest version of the Flying Spur you can get. Its twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 makes 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, which helps the nearly 6,000-pound sedan get from 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. Its top speed is 207 mph, which makes it among the fastest sedan currently on sale, along with the Challenger Hellcat Redeye, ALPINA B7, and Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo, all of which have 203 mph top speeds.

Bentley's Dynamic Ride System is now standard, which uses a 48-volt system to control its active anti-roll bars that stiffen through corners for better agility but soften when cruising for improved comfort. Also standard is all-wheel steering, which does the usual party trick of turning the rear wheels slightly opposite of the fronts at low speed, for a tighter turning circle, and in the same direction as the fronts at high speed, for increased stability.

Aesthetically, there are a few new design "Specifications" from which to choose. The Styling Specification includes a subtle front splitter, side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a trunk spoiler, all made from high-gloss carbon fiber. The Blackline Specification replaces all the shiny chrome bits with darkened bits. That includes the Flying B mascot, radiator vanes, window trim, and exhaust tips, to name just a few.

Being a Speed model, the new W12-powered Flying Spur comes with darkened accents anyway. The headlights, taillights, grille, and "Speed" badges are all darkly tinted. The Speed-exclusive 22-inch wheels can come finished in Dark Tint, Gloss Black, or silver-painted. An additional exclusive 22-inch wheel design comes in either Gloss Black or Pale Brodgar Satin. To finish it all off, the Flying Spur Speed also gets jeweled fuel and oil filler caps because of course it does.

Inside, there's a new color scheme that uses a new "Dinamica Pure" upholstery, which is made from 73% polyester. There are now 15 different leather colors, up from five, and a few different trim options, including Piano Black veneer, Crown Cut Walnut, Dark Stained Burr Walnut, and Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus.