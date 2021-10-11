This Kia Dealership Has More Six-Figure Exotics Than Cheap Sedans

It’s not always easy to pick between a Telluride and a 911 GT3 RS.

By Rob Stumpf
via Kia of Riverdale


Hey, congratulations on winning the $700 million Powerball jackpot! I know you're probably looking for a new ride, and in a time when cars are hard to come by (thanks, chip shortage), almost any high-end sports car should do—am I right?

I am, and it's time you're let in on the economy car dealership in New Jersey that's got more cool exotics for sale than family sedans. Enter Kia of Riverdale.

via Kia of Riverdale

The dealership was spotted on Reddit late last week and quickly became an internet sensation. What other Kia dealership has a handful of Lamborghinis, McLarens, and high-end Mercedes-Benz just ripe for the picking?

Even though there's a vehicle shortage, Kia of Riverdale seems to be doing pretty well. There are more than 150 cars on its lot, but only 33 of them are brand new. The others are used and range from a plethora of different manufactures. Sorting by price, you'll find a few Kia Sorentos, a Nissan Sentra, and even a couple of Jeeps—scroll far enough, however, and you get to the good stuff.

The most expensive is possibly the coolest on the lot: a 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SuperVeloce for $475,999. It's followed closely by a Huracan Performante, as well as a separate Huracan LP610-4 if you want to scoop up all three.

via Kia of Riverdale
via Kia of Riverdale

Maybe SUVs are your thing. That's fine too because the dealership also has a 2021 Mercedes-AMG G63 for $305,989, or as we like to call it, the best SUV money can buy. A sleeker option might be the 2021 Maybach GLS for $249,949, or the 2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 for about half that price.

Let's talk sports cars. I know you might be deciding whether you want five Kia Stingers or the used 2019 McLaren 600LT for $239,854, but hear me out—there are some other cool options here. You could snatch up the 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS for $192,999, the 2018 Corvette Z06, or one of the Nissan GT-Rs on the lot. Need a family hauler that doesn't sit high off the ground? Look no further than the Audi RS 6 for $135,989. Or maybe you'd rather have the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur W12. Either is fine, and there are a few other good picks in the mix.

via Kia of Riverdale
via Kia of Riverdale
via Kia of Riverdale

Honestly, I could sit here rattling off almost the entire inventory of used cars, but it's probably easier to just check them out for yourself. There are plenty of oddball exotics here that are, well, very much not a Kia. As for the why—much like the rest of the internet, we're not quite sure. We reached out to Kia of Riverdale to find out how they attained so many cool, high-dollar cars and will update you if we get an answer.

I wonder if the dealer's year of free maintenance applies to the Aventador...

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: rob@thedrive.com

