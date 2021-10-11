This Kia Dealership Has More Six-Figure Exotics Than Cheap Sedans

I am, and it's time you're let in on the economy car dealership in New Jersey that's got more cool exotics for sale than family sedans. Enter Kia of Riverdale.

Hey, congratulations on winning the $700 million Powerball jackpot! I know you're probably looking for a new ride, and in a time when cars are hard to come by (thanks, chip shortage ), almost any high-end sports car should do—am I right?

The dealership was spotted on Reddit late last week and quickly became an internet sensation. What other Kia dealership has a handful of Lamborghinis, McLarens, and high-end Mercedes-Benz just ripe for the picking?

Even though there's a vehicle shortage, Kia of Riverdale seems to be doing pretty well. There are more than 150 cars on its lot, but only 33 of them are brand new. The others are used and range from a plethora of different manufactures. Sorting by price, you'll find a few Kia Sorentos, a Nissan Sentra, and even a couple of Jeeps—scroll far enough, however, and you get to the good stuff.

The most expensive is possibly the coolest on the lot: a 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SuperVeloce for $475,999. It's followed closely by a Huracan Performante, as well as a separate Huracan LP610-4 if you want to scoop up all three.