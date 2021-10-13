This Porsche 356 on Skis Could Set a Land Speed Record in Antarctica

Skis, treads, and supporting mods are far from the only tweaks to the 356's chassis, which has a roll cage and a crevasse bar with solar panels capable of generating 150 Watts. It can power an onboard 12-volt low-temperature air compressor, presumably used to fill the equipped four-ton bag jack for lifting the Porsche in soft snow. Near its rear-mounted engine is a winch point, and if it comes to abandoning ship, there's a rear-window exit as well as cabin access to survival gear, water, and comms equipment.
After Brinkerhoff's 356-mile trip, she will attempt to set a blue-ice land speed record on the runway at Union Glacier, presumably after switching to the spiked ice tires her Porsche has been designed to accommodate. Having had her journey postponed a year by COVID-19, Brinkerhoff will be all too glad to hit the ice this December—and hopefully, traverse it safely.