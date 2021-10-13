This Porsche 356 on Skis Could Set a Land Speed Record in Antarctica

Later this year, amateur rally driver Renee Brinkerhoff will race across her seventh and final continent by crossing 356 miles of Antarctica. While it's not a trip that can be made in just any vehicle, she will try in the same car in which she competed in the Carrera Panamericana; her 1956 Porsche 356A, which she has had specially outfitted for the planet's southernmost clime.

Brinkerhoff's team Valkyrie Racing collaborated on the car's development with Kieron Bradley, senior chassis design engineer at Lotus who himself held a record for the fastest overland trip to the South Pole. Bradley started by reducing the Porsche's risk of plunging through the ice, which he did by expanding its footprint using skis in place of the front wheels, and tank treads on the rear. Despite adding weight, the mods cut the Porsche's ground pressure per square inch to as little as 1.2 pounds—apparently less than four percent that of the stock vehicle. And should the unthinkable happen, they increase the Porsche's buoyancy, too.