Crash Testing a $460,000 Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004S Hurts to Watch

Much of the front end of the car gets pretty wrecked—obviously—but it's claimed that repairs are indeed possible, which is surprising. You can see all of the preparation that needs to be done before such a test as well—lots of sensors, lots of cameras, and lots of stickers. For those who are wondering, yes, the car passed the test.

And, by boutique supercar standards, it didn't even come at much of a cost. Powered by a 650-horsepower Chevrolet LT4 V8, the SCG 004S is set to retail at $460,000. Sure, it would've been nice if this was a Corolla or something instead, but at least it's not a priceless one-off. It's also interesting that SCG figured out a way to do all of this testing with a single car so there won't be a fleet of vehicles ruined as a result of ensuring its occupant's safety.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com