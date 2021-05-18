Watch Single-Stage Car Paint Come Back to Life After 37 Long Years

Once upon a time, most cars used to ship with single-stage paint, where the color top coat went on over the primer and was buffed up to a glossy shine. They've since fallen out of favor, with two-stage clearcoat systems having been the industry norm for decades now. However, the old ways do have their charms, as demonstrated by this restoration job on a classic 1984 Volkswagen Scirocco from the team at Deutsche Auto Parts.

Modern cars almost all use two-stage paint, with a top clear coat layer over the color, used to add gloss and shine to the finish. Over time, this can degrade, picking up scratches and swirls, but can usually be restored to a good shine with some basic detailing. However, over long enough time scales, these paints can have the top clear coat layer crack and flake off entirely. This commonly appears as jagged matte patches on a panel, and the only solution once the clear coat is gone is to repaint the entire panel.