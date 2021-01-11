America's Aging, Dangerous Duck Tour Boats Could Get Replaced With This Amphibious Truck

There's almost no better way to tour a city than on a surplus DUKW. Since 1946, these amphibious military vehicles have escorted tourists down the roads and waterways of cities from Berlin to Boston, operating under the name of "duck boats." But over the last couple decades, these aging pieces of ex-military hardware have lost their reputation for safety, with a string of fatal accidents repelling tourists, including one that claimed 17 lives. One duck boat operator, however, hopes to buck the trend and stage a comeback by buying a fleet of new amphibious buses.

Branson Duck Tours of Branson, Missouri announced in December that after freezing operations following the aforementioned disaster, it will be resuming business with amphibious buses called CAMI Hydra Terras. Built by Cool Amphibious Manufacturers International (CAMI) in South Carolina, the Hydra Terra is marketed as "unsinkable" owing to foam-filled compartments, which make it buoyant even if the engine compartment floods.