This 400-HP, 20-Cylinder Flat-X Engine Is One of the Wildest Things in Internal Combustion

Gordon Murray once said that anything with more than 12 cylinders is just plain showing off. I certainly see his point, yet can't help but wonder about the possibility of a nice, round 20 cylinders instead? That's what you get from the X20, an engine developed by Bevan Davidson International, a small British automotive design firm. And the cylinder count isn't even the most innovative thing at work here.

BDI is located some 33 miles from Lotus HQ in northern England. Led by Phil Bevan, a veteran of the industry who began designing and building vehicles in 1969, BDI owns revamped automotive startup Connaught and its 22.5-degree narrow-angle supercharged V10 engine prototype created by former JLR powertrain specialist Tim Bishop. Now, under the Villiers brand, BDI is planning to launch several evolutions of this highly modular and compact design, including this pioneering 20-cylinder flat engine.