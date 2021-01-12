This 400-HP, 20-Cylinder Flat-X Engine Is One of the Wildest Things in Internal Combustion

The X20 is a pair of horizontally opposed 2.0-liter V10s with two crankshafts mated together via a geared system in the middle. With a displacement of 4.0 liters, it's a 40-valve engine estimated to produce 400 horsepower without forced induction and mated to a Lamborghini-sourced six-speed manual from a Gallardo.
What's the point of all this? For starters, with its 200cc cylinders and clever packaging, Bishop's V10 engine can be scaled up or down into not only the proposed 20-cylinder supercar engine, but also a 22.5-degree V12, the world's smallest production V6 at 1.2 liters, a V4, or according to Phil Bevan, even a V5. Now that would be something, especially powering a lightweight three-wheeler.
As Drivetribe's Mike Fernie also found out at the workshop specializing in prototypes and custom vehicles, BDI intends to launch at least three cars wearing the Connaught badge, all while working on a revolutionary two-stroke engine on the side.