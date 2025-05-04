You’d Have to Really Want This Humpback Porsche 911 for $1.25M

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The only Pinifarina-designed long-wheel-base Porsche 911 in existence is a sight only a mother could love, but that a million bucks can buy.

Believe it or not, the whale-like 911 on sale via Hemmings was not built by Mansory. Its disproportionate appearance would be excused or, at least, understood if that were the case. However, this 1969 example was designed by Pininfarina. You know, the Italian coachbuilder that’s created so many beautiful classics for Alfa Romeo, Bentley, Ferrari, Lancia, and Rolls-Royce.

Pininfarina gave us the Testarossa, Azure, Battista, Giulietta Spider, 250GT SWB, and even the friggin’ Honda Beat. So, yeah, you could say Pininfarina knows a thing or two about swooping curves, sharp lines, and restraint.

Said to be the only Porsche-ordered Pininfarina-designed four-seater 911 (might as well be exact with such a distinction), the vehicle is based on an S2 series 911. The Pininfarina team maintained the vehicle’s two-door configuration but extended the chassis by 7.5 inches to make the rear seats usable. Other than high-performance variants, the Porsche 911 generally has a 2+2 seating arrangement. But how many of you have actually sat in the back? Did you fit? Oh, you’re still stuck there.

Hemmings

So, the added legroom is a redeeming quality. Of course, now the roofline had to be redesigned to accommodate the rear passengers’ heads. This created its exclusive bulbous look and, well, the extended chassis and extra everything meant the vehicle’s weight increased—a lot.

As La Escuderia reports, the vehicle now weighed 4,343 pounds. That’s about twice as much as the standard 911 of the time. The weight distribution was also a ghastly 39/61 split.

Suffice it to say, the Germans were not keen on the resulting vehicle. The 911 B17 was eventually sold in 1972. Although initially sporting a dark blue coat, the new owner repainted the Porsche to its current lime green. It would change hands again in 1974, joining a Swedish car collection, where it’s remained since.

The current asking price for this one-off Porsche 911 B17 is $1.25 million. The vehicle has 38,000 miles on the odometer, so it’s definitely been driven. That being said, it’s an interesting prize for a collector but not a driving enthusiast because, thankfully, Porsche figured out how to comfortably seat four in a sports car. It’s called the Panamera.