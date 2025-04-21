Vintage Corvette Driver Somehow Survives Playing Limbo With a Guardrail

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

There are some things we may never know, like how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop or exactly how this C3 Chevy Corvette driver survived this crash. Not only did they live, but they also walked away without an injury. Emergency personnel had to cut the roof off to get them out, though. And the car’s not good for much anymore, except maybe turning into a race car bed.

The driver wrecked their classic ‘Vette over the weekend between Denver and Colorado Springs. Castle Rock Fire and Rescue Department posted photos of the crash on Saturday with relatively few details, only saying that the roof was removed and the guardrail was lifted by the crew. See, that makes me even more curious as to how this person lived to tell the tale.

The guardrail was lower than that?

Castle Rock Fire And Rescue Department

It’s worth noting that some C3 Corvettes had factory airbags. That said, it’s hard to tell from these grainy photos whether or not any deployed during the crash. While the windshield, T-tops, and cabin are clearly toast, the car’s front end doesn’t appear to be totally smashed. My guess is that’s a good thing, going off of this classic crash test footage.

That crash structure looks pretty unforgiving to me. Had this been a solid frontal impact, I might be writing a much different story today. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case.

It’s anybody’s guess how fast the Corvette was going when the driver crashed. The C3 model ranged greatly in horsepower and used a long list of V8s, from the 305-cubic-inch lump making 180 horsepower all the way up to thumping 427s and 454s with more than 400 hp. And who knows, this car could have had an engine swap.

Rather than speculating on what they did wrong or what they could have done differently, I’m just glad they made it out OK. Who knows—maybe this blog will reach their screen and they can tell the story in the comments.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com