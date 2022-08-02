Chevy Corvette Driver Arrested Doing Nearly Twice the Speed Limit—at 161 MPH

Sunday drivers aren't typically like this. A 2021 Chevrolet Corvette driver was arrested Sunday for driving 161 mph—nearly twice the speed limit of the 70-mph interstate highway he was clocked on, per New Hampshire State Police. Worse yet, the driver ended up getting two reckless driving charges within mere minutes of each other.

Trooper Shawn Slaney of the New Hampshire State Police clocked the orange C8 'Vette at around 11:15 a.m. Sunday on I-93 Northbound in Ashland. Unlike Roscoe P. Coltrane, this cop decided not to chase after the orange car, but rather, he put in a "Be On the Lookout" notice to area law enforcement for the speeding car.

"Due to the speed of the suspect vehicle, Trooper Slaney was unable to pursue the orange sports car," the New Hampshire State Police wrote on Facebook.

Shortly thereafter, Slaney's dispatch received multiple reports of sports cars—plural, as in, not just this orange C8—driving erratically at high rates of speed, posing a danger to other cars on the freeway. The C8 eventually reached Woodstock, N.H., 22 miles up the road from Ashland, per Google Maps. There, police clocked the Corvette at 130 mph. This meant that the driver got two reckless driving charges in one wild freeway run.

(At this point, I feel the need to note that track days are way cheaper than this run must've been and also don't result in arrests, points on your license, or any irritating interactions with police and/or the American legal system. I'm just saying!)

Police caught up to the Corvette driver when it was stuck in traffic. Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, of Danbury, Conn., was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless driving plus one charge of disobeying an officer.