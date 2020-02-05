What's the Last Gasoline or Diesel Car You'd Want to Own?

Yesterday, the government in the United Kingdom announced that it would be moving up its ban on internal combustion engines a little sooner from the year 2040 to 2035. Assuming plans don't change again between now and 2035, it will officially be against the law in the UK to sell new gasoline, diesel, or hybrid-powered cars in just 15 years' time.

Though the timetable has moved up, this is not a novel decision by the UK. Many governments across the world, particularly in Europe, are slated to ban internal combustion cars in the coming decades. Germany is cracking down on older diesel cars. France wants to ban diesel and gasoline cars by 2040 also. Norway wants only electric or plug-in hybrid cars to be available by 2025. California's state government has stopped buying gasoline sedans for fleets, and the state itself seems to be flirting with an eventual ban too. And automakers are following suit—Volkswagen and General Motors both say they plan to phase out internal combustion cars in the years to come.

So more and more, it feels like this is the way of the future. In response to the news, evo staffer Antony Ingram posed a question on Twitter: If you were to go out and buy one final ICE car knowing you'd never be allowed to buy another one ever again, what would it be?