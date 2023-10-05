One Jet Flew 17 Hypercars Worth $100M From LA to Macau for a Car Show

Importing a car via sea freight is usually the most cost-effective way to get your vehicle from one country to another. Air freight is much faster, and if you've got a dozen or more hypercars to move, it's absolutely the way to go. If you're bold, you might even get all of them on a single plane.

As posted on Instagram, one high-dollar flight was arranged by California-based JP Logistics. The business specializes in transporting ultra-expensive vehicles both domestically and internationally. According to the company, the flight was one of the first cargo charters carrying $100 million worth of cars, destined for the 2023 Hypercar Exhibition at the Wynn resort in Macau. Seventeen cars made the journey in total, all loaded onto a single cargo plane flying out of LAX.

The collection was actually spotted last month at the airport in a YouTube video prior to shipment. The video shows us some of the other fine cars on the manifest, including multiple Koenigsegg Regeras, a McLaren Speedtail, a LaFerrari, and a Porsche 918 Spyder.

It's not the first time that someone has claimed to ship $100 million worth of cars via chartered cargo flights. A Gumball Rally in 2018 claimed to do much the same thing, albeit with a pair of planes hauling competitor's cars from London to Japan.

When we're talking about rare hypercars, their value is not readily quantifiable by typical measures like a manufacturer's recommended retail price. Valuations of these vehicles can typically vary by hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars. Their true market value is really only revealed by actual sales figures from auctions and the like. Thus, it's not really possible to argue as to the exact dollar figure of the cars being shipped. It's arguable that $100 million is a lofty figure for a shipment of 17 cars, but it's one incredibly valuable haul regardless.

If you're eager to see the cars in person, they'll be on display in Macau until November 30. Expect them to return to the States via a similarly crowded return flight.