Quick Question: What Car Are You Most Excited To Import in 2023?

Like shelf-stable nacho cheese and fast food “secret menus,” some things are uniquely American. The 25-year import rule is another all-American, animal-style abomination with one redeeming quality: around this time of year, enthusiasts lick their chops at what could potentially come over stateside without the threat of a crusher hanging over its hood.

This year it’s gems from 1998 with a few tasty options. For starters, the legendary Subaru Impreza STi 22B is free and clear to bring into the U.S., title, and drive. Growing up in Colorado, I’ve been well aware of the 22B for a long time now, knowing that just a handful in the country exists—including one reportedly in Colorado Springs in the hands of a famous Subaru dealer they fiercely protect. There has been a handful trickle into the States already, and reportedly, there’s a cache in Canada just waiting for this moment to collect top-dollar from eager American buyers. I’m pumped for that one.

Wikimedia Commons

Of course, we’re nearing the precipice of Nissan R34 Skyline GT-R legality, and we get one step closer this year. The GTS-T gets the green light for import in 2023, and those are powered by a turbo inline-six with rear-wheel-drive; you can nab a sedan or coupe and they're available with a five-speed stick. Next year, the GT-R will finally get blessed by the feds, but the GTS-T is certainly no slouch.

The Evo 5, Alfa 166, and Opel Tigra can also be yours. But we’d rather hear your pick. What are you excited to see on the roads in the U.S.? What would you spend internet money to import? Or better still, what would you spend actual money to import? Tell us below.