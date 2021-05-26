2022 Volkswagen Taos First Drive Review: 31 MPG, but Ultimately Not Joyous to Drive

Yes, three trims are available: S, SE, and SEL. Your base, front-wheel-drive Taos S model will have 17-inch wheels as standard, LED headlights, a 6.5-inch touchscreent, two USB-C ports, cloth seats, an eight-inch driver information cluster, and a backup camera. From there, your options as you move up trims include 18- or 19-inch wheels, leather or leatherette seat uphostery, privacy glass, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch infotainment display.
The Taos is one of those cars you can get used to immediately. The seat height is almost exactly hip-height, which makes getting in and out of it very simple. The driver's seat raises nice and high so you can see over the hood and over-the-shoulder visibility is decent, owing to the fact its greenhouse is more rectangularly shaped. Yes, there's a touchscreen, but below it, the radio and climate controls are still a series of buttons and dials—a huge plus. Overall, the interior layout is neat and clean-cut.
The backseats are roomier than you'd expect, even with the front seats pushed all the way back. There's good headroom as well, since the roof isn't slanted in a silly coupey profile. The trunk is also nicely sized and has a full-sized spare tire beneath the floor. There isn't a power liftgate, though, so you'll have to manually reach out and pull the trunk closed, however.