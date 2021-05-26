2022 Volkswagen Taos First Drive Review: 31 MPG, but Ultimately Not Joyous to Drive

But for most of the driving that happens on our roads—errand-running, commuting, long-distance stretches, being stuck in traffic—the Taos is more than adequately equipped. It's so easy to drive you could do it with one finger after having not driven a car in 15 years. And its physical climate and volume controls are intuitively laid out so you don't have to navigate through a series of menus just to access them.

The fact that the Taos comes standard with a turbocharged engine is also notable. Among the competitors I listed above, it's the only one to do so. The others either don't offer turbocharged engines at all or do but as an option for additional money. True, the Taos is sit in the middle of the bunch in terms of performance, but its greatest draw are its mileage returns. You just have to be willing to sacrifice punchier throttle response and acceleration.

And despite being classified as a compact SUV, I didn't really think the Taos felt all that compact. It is not merely a taller Golf. It's larger than something like a Mazda CX-30 and it makes use of those bigger dimensions by translating them into usable interior space. With its affordable pricing, generous trunk space, ease of ingress and egress, and eight fun colors available, I can see the Taos being popular with a large number of buyers. Those with leggy teenage children might want to opt for the larger Tiguan, however.

But for everyone else, it makes for the efficient choice.