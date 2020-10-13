2022 Volkswagen Taos: Tiguan's Little Brother Takes on the Honda HR-V and Toyota C-HR

Ever since Volkswagen joined the compact crossover party with the Tiguan more than a decade ago, there hasn't been a U.S.-market VW crossover for folks looking for something a bit smaller and more affordable. That ends with the 2022 Volkswagen Taos, the automaker's all-new baby SUV birthed to take on subcompact crossovers like the Honda HR-V, Kia Seltos, and Hyundai Kona.

It'll be powered by a 1.5-liter version of the Jetta's EA211 turbo-four engine making 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The Taos will be available with either front-wheel drive paired to a traditional eight-speed automatic transmission, while the all-wheel-drive variant receives a seven-speed dual-clutch.