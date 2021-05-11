2022 VW Tiguan Looks More Like the New Golf and Gets Better Standard Features All Around

Ventilation is offered on the optionally power-adjustable seats, and a heated steering wheel can be had as well for a little extra dough. A massive sunroof, a premium audio system by Fender, and 15-color ambient lighting are also available. If you want, real leather can be spec'd—not just leatherette. You could really configure a pretty nice Tiguan if you're into that kind of thing. Or, the cheaper and smaller Taos is on the way, too.

Drivetrain-wise, nothing has changed. The only engine available is the 184-horsepower, turbocharged 2.0-liter, with all-wheel-drive available on all trims. Likewise, the only transmission offered is an eight-speed automatic.

This updated edition of Volkswagen's best-selling vehicle will start hitting dealers in the third quarter of 2021, so expect to start seeing them around that time.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com