2022 VW Tiguan Looks More Like the New Golf and Gets Better Standard Features All Around

Heated seats are now complimentary on all new Tiguans. Nice.

By Peter Holderith
The Tiguan crossover is Volkswagen's biggest global seller, so keeping it fresh and on its toes is key. Seeing as the current second-generation model is halfway through its lifespan, it's time for a bit of freshening up, which means a few interesting updates worth talking about.

It's nothing crazy but if you're looking to get a Tiguan, it might be worth considering a new one—the looks alone are a solid-enough upgrade.

The front end is styled to look more like the new Golf, although that doesn't include the fun new foglights included with that car. It does, however, mean standard LED headlights. That's a nice touch, as are a slew of new wheel styles to go along with the fresh fascia. A few new colors also grace the exterior of the Tiguan—Oryx White and Kings Red Metallic. That brings the total number of colors offered up to eight.

The interior hasn't been left alone, either. The standard infotainment screen size is now eight inches, and a 10-inch screen is available if you want it. Higher trims can then receive touchscreen tech to control things like the climate within the vehicle starting this year. On a simpler note, heated seats are now standard on all trims. Woohoo!

Ventilation is offered on the optionally power-adjustable seats, and a heated steering wheel can be had as well for a little extra dough. A massive sunroof, a premium audio system by Fender, and 15-color ambient lighting are also available. If you want, real leather can be spec'd—not just leatherette. You could really configure a pretty nice Tiguan if you're into that kind of thing. Or, the cheaper and smaller Taos is on the way, too.

Drivetrain-wise, nothing has changed. The only engine available is the 184-horsepower, turbocharged 2.0-liter, with all-wheel-drive available on all trims. Likewise, the only transmission offered is an eight-speed automatic. 

This updated edition of Volkswagen's best-selling vehicle will start hitting dealers in the third quarter of 2021, so expect to start seeing them around that time.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com

