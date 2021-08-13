Ford Mustang Mach-E’s Torture Tests Involved Hammer Hits and Robotic Butts

Part of buying any new car is picking something that'll withstand daily use. That means staying in tip-top shape despite driving on poorly kept roads, accidentally smacking the infotainment screen with your phone, and the daily in-and-out toll taken on your seats. Ford has been in the game long enough to know that and it's never shied away from torture testing its cars and trucks. As Ford launched its first dedicated electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, the automaker knew that it too had to be durable, and decided to put it through the wringer by giving it a lifetime's worth of punishment.

via Ford

For starters, Ford wanted to make sure that the Mach-E's exterior could hold up to the abuse of rocks, dirt, and grime—something that automakers still have issues with. The Blue Oval sent one of its Mach-E testers down some paths less traveled which pelted the pony's paint with rocks. At 60 miles per hour, the nearly 5,000-pound electric crossover spun up different grades of stone along a "miles-long" path. Ford says that it repeated this process nearly 200 times in order to make sure that the Mach-E's finish didn't end up speckled or worse. Ford said that the total distance covered by the stone chip course was around 300 miles, and the paint was surprisingly no worse for wear.

via Ford

Then came time to test out the weatherproofing. According to a study cited by the automaker, nearly 27 percent of Americans were unsure if electric cars could drive in the rain, so it decided to educate by putting a Mach-E through the wettest, windiest scrutiny of them all: the car wash test. Ford sent the Mach-E through an automated car wash 60 times, enough to simulate a rough washing nearly once a week for two years. It wasn't brushless, either, meaning that the paint was subjected to significant debris in addition to the high-powered sprayers. Ford then sent its engineers out with pressure washers to spray door seals, badges, headlights, and adhesives. These parts (and more) were blasted with 140-degree water from roughly a foot away at 1,700 psi. As intended, it never short-circuited.

via Ford