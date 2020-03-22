Restored 1953 Ford F-100 Sold on Bring a Trailer Might Be the One That Got Away

Vehicle restorations are tricky. It's often hard to find parts for a car or truck that was produced half a century ago, and restomods don't always produce the desired results. Sometimes, though, the restoration hits all of the right marks, which is what we saw when this 1953 Ford F-100 Deluxe sold on Bring a Trailer recently. Better yet, it went for a reasonable price that brings the world of online car auctions back to earth, if ever so slightly.

There’s nothing quite like vintage American pickup trucks, and this one’s about as classy as they come. The truck’s creamy white paint job, narrow whitewall tires, and perfect red interior complete the package. Nothing made in the last 50 years even comes close to the level of style this thing has, and the fact that the restoration work took the truck back to factory fresh instead of turning it into a hot rod makes it even better. Hot rods are still great, of course, but everything has its place.