The UK Posted the Weirdest New Car Sales Chart We’ve Maybe Ever Seen

It’s no secret that auto sales have ground to a near-complete halt—unless you're Ferrari, of course—as the pandemic keeps people confined in their homes. Last month, a grand total of zero new vehicles were sold in India, and most automakers have seen their figures fall off a cliff here in the United States, even after offering an unprecedented number of discounts and financing deals. It’s not surprising, then, that the picture in Britain is equally as bleak. In April, new car sales dropped by over 97 percent there, but the real story is the vehicles that sold more than the rest.

Topping the chart was the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, of which 814 were sold last month. To be clear, it beat the sales of every normal passenger car in the United Kingdom. This marks the first time that's happened in 30 years (!!!).

With all showrooms closed due to the pandemic, there were just 4,321 new vehicles registered last month. Britain’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) says the last time car sales cratered like this was in 1946, shortly after the end of World War II. Even Ford, one of the nation's best-selling brands, only managed to move 306 cars in April. That number represents a stunning turn of fate for the company, which had sold almost 16,000 Fiestas in 2020 before the world fell apart. In comparison, Mercedes-Benz only sold 5,000 Sprinter vans during the same time period, making the German company's chart-topping April sales numbers even more impressive.