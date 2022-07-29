There’s Finally a Kit to Slam Your Ford Maverick on Airbags

The Ford Maverick is already a hit with tuners when it comes to both engine performance and suspension mods. With how new the truck is, though, it's been a little tough to get the right parts for the job. Fortunately, if you want to put your Maverick on bags, the days of home fabrication are over. Lorenzo Hicks and the team at Iceboxx Customs have come up with a kit to slam your front-wheel drive Maverick down on the ground, and now you can get it shipped to your door.

The kit, currently sold by Fitted Visions, costs $4,800. It includes all the bracketry necessary to make the swap, two front air struts, two rear shocks, and two rear airbags made by UAS. It also comes with the fittings you need to make the proper connections to a compressor setup.

It just looks right. Lorenzo Hicks

Hicks told me the kit was relatively straightforward to put together. It offers 5-7 inches of drop from stock, which "changes the whole look of the vehicle," something he's absolutely right about. FWD Bronco Sports and Escapes are so similar to the Maverick from a suspension perspective, it will also work with those cars, too. The kit is obviously best suited for minitruck-style Maverick builds, though. "It’s crazy how they built [the Maverick]," Hicks told me. "Stock you can put your head in the wheel gap." Clearly some room for improvement there.

The kit doesn't require any cutting from the buyer, either. "I always build my kits to bolt up and I never messed with the integrity of the car," Hicks said. "If you wanna sell the car you can just put it back to stock like nothing ever happened." So not only is the kit compatible with multiple Fords, but it's totally reversible. That must've been reassuring for the owner of the Maverick that was the guinea pig for this setup, Champ Olalia. He was without his new truck until the kit was done, but now that it's complete, it seems like it was all worth it. Hicks gives him a lot of credit for taking the leap, referring to him as "a client and now a friend."

Once he gets his hands on an AWD Maverick to mock up new parts, Hicks says he will get around to making a kit for those trucks, too. Mavericks that drive all four wheels have rear independent suspension as opposed to the FWD truck's twist-beam rear axle. As such, slightly different components are needed to make the magic happen. Until then, we can still enjoy watching Ford's smallest pickup live the life it was intended to all along.