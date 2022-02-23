Slammed Ford Maverick With Tribal Graphics Is a True Modern Mini Truck

A 35-by-35-inch custom ragtop peels back the lid on a fully redesigned interior, with seats reupholstered in diamond-stitch leather (or at least something like it). The door cards and other panels have been refinished, partially in what looks to be felt, and it has an extensive stereo system with multiple speakers in each front door, one each in the rears, and big subs in the floor.
Because the Maverick is unibody, it can't pull the classic mini truck trick of hoisting and twirling around its bed with pneumatics. Still, that'd just be icing on the cake that is a truck so popular that companies already want a share of the attention it gets. The owner told me he's already been spotted an intake and catback exhaust by a company for an appearance at the Lone Star Throwdown truck show in Houston, and that Ford itself has asked to use photos of the truck.