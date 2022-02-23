Slammed Ford Maverick With Tribal Graphics Is a True Modern Mini Truck

Ever since car companies got out of the game of selling smaller pickups here in the States, mini trucks have been relegated to somewhat of an underground scene. With the new Ford Maverick finally here though, car culture is rushing back to small trucks and is already extensively modifying them with aftermarket performance and OEM parts alike. Naturally, this also paves the way for the return of the mini show truck, as pioneered in part by the slammed 2022 Ford Maverick XL shown here.

Built by one Kenneth McCay, this Maverick rides on 22-inch Niche wheels nestled into the truck's fenders by custom air suspension. Its trim has been matched to its body color, while legit painted graphics streak down its hood and sides to its rear fender, where the tailgate's inset Maverick lettering has been highlighted in blue.