The Expansive 2022 Ford Maverick Accessory List Is Here With Pricing

Recently, Ford's accessories website was updated with a number of upcoming add-ons for the Maverick. And while it seemingly has room to grow still, it gives a great preview into the types of accessories Ford has in mind for the petite pickup.

The Ford Maverick may be (relatively) small, but don't think for a second that it's incapable. The compact pickup, which starts just north of $20,000 , will soon start shipping to customers who are ready for a utilitarian crossover substitute. With that rollout, we'll see a plethora of accessories that make the Maverick even more versatile.

The first item that's sure to catch everybody's eye is the long-awaited SnugTop bed cap. Ford will sell you a topper painted in your choice of Maverick color—anything from Cyber Orange to Velocity Blue—for $3,449. If you'd rather have a commercial fiberglass top with side access doors instead of glass, it'll cost a little less at $3,029. These bed caps are made by TAG, which isn't the same manufacturer that built the Bronco's problem-ridden hard tops.

Ford also offers a number of tonneau covers that can mount over the bed rails or inside of the bed. The soft folding option is $369, whereas a hard-shell example will run $1,159. There are also options for dry storage that leave the bed mostly open for other activities. Pivot boxes that can nest behind the left and right wheel wells are available at $219, or you can upgrade to a Yakima cargo box for $629, plus the cost of racks and carriers.

There's a laundry list of upgrades to haul around bicycles, kayaks, skis, snowboards, and more. If going the Yakima route, there's even a two-person tent for $1,899, perfect for anyone wanting to join the overlanding scene. If you prefer to stay on the ground, you can simply pick up a deployable awning to shelter you from the elements.