The Expansive 2022 Ford Maverick Accessory List Is Here With Pricing
From bed caps to full-on overlanding tents, the Maverick is proving its versatility.
The Ford Maverick may be (relatively) small, but don't think for a second that it's incapable. The compact pickup, which starts just north of $20,000, will soon start shipping to customers who are ready for a utilitarian crossover substitute. With that rollout, we'll see a plethora of accessories that make the Maverick even more versatile.
Recently, Ford's accessories website was updated with a number of upcoming add-ons for the Maverick. And while it seemingly has room to grow still, it gives a great preview into the types of accessories Ford has in mind for the petite pickup.
The first item that's sure to catch everybody's eye is the long-awaited SnugTop bed cap. Ford will sell you a topper painted in your choice of Maverick color—anything from Cyber Orange to Velocity Blue—for $3,449. If you'd rather have a commercial fiberglass top with side access doors instead of glass, it'll cost a little less at $3,029. These bed caps are made by TAG, which isn't the same manufacturer that built the Bronco's problem-ridden hard tops.
Ford also offers a number of tonneau covers that can mount over the bed rails or inside of the bed. The soft folding option is $369, whereas a hard-shell example will run $1,159. There are also options for dry storage that leave the bed mostly open for other activities. Pivot boxes that can nest behind the left and right wheel wells are available at $219, or you can upgrade to a Yakima cargo box for $629, plus the cost of racks and carriers.
There's a laundry list of upgrades to haul around bicycles, kayaks, skis, snowboards, and more. If going the Yakima route, there's even a two-person tent for $1,899, perfect for anyone wanting to join the overlanding scene. If you prefer to stay on the ground, you can simply pick up a deployable awning to shelter you from the elements.
Separate rear cab and tailgate spoilers are available, too. They're not like Tokyo Drift-style wings, of course, but still—they're an option. Fender flares are, too, which provide a bit of extra protection from kicked-up road debris.
Lastly, some of the most appealing accessories will be community-derived thanks to 3D printing. The Blue Oval outfitted the Maverick with slots that make up the Ford Integrated Tether System ("FITS"—get it?), which will serve as lightweight anchor points for accessories that can be designed and printed at home. Sadly, you probably can't print your own bed cap or Thule rack in your basement, so you might be better off picking those up from the dealer.
Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: rob@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDFord Maverick's Under Seat Storage Was Designed by a Dad Sick of His Kids' Smelly StuffNecessity is the mother of invention.READ NOW
-
RELATEDFord Maverick Racks up 100,000 ReservationsAmerica's small truck has quickly found its fanbase.READ NOW
-
RELATEDHere Are the Non-Hybrid 2022 Ford Maverick’s Fuel Economy NumbersThe numbers for the AWD and FWD models are promising thus far, with the hybrid set to be even more efficient.READ NOW