Expandable Pickup Bed Caps Are a Concept Ready for an Overlanding Comeback

Overlanding is all the rage these days, but buying a purpose-built rig for that is expensive, and modifying your daily driver for the task might be inconvenient if it's your only vehicle. If you need your pickup bed, it's going to get annoying taking that pop-up camper in and out whenever you need to make a Home Depot run. A few Japanese automakers seemingly considered this problem back in the '80s and '90s. First, Mazda came along in 1985 with a concept in the same breath as a Dakar rally truck, a machine called the Titan Big Way. Nissan followed a few years later in 1991 with its own 4WD Flex Cab Concept. Both vehicles featured trucks with conventional beds for hauling stuff around, but also collapsible tents that could cover the entire length of the cargo area and then stow away to a fraction of their size. Sounds about perfect, doesn't it?

Via Jdmparts.rupewrecht on Facebook

More than 30 years have passed since the first of these two vehicles was revealed, and information about them is a little scant. It's really the concept of the collapsing canopy that counts in the first place, but the Mazda is interesting as it's based on a commercial vehicle, the second-generation Titan. The truck debuted at the Tokyo Motor Show in 1985 and was built as a rallying variant. Specifics like what engine powered it and what particular modifications were done to it are hard to come by, but we do know the bed still tilted, just in case your passengers overstayed their welcome. All we can really see are the obvious changes; the cage, the lift kit, and the nice big BF Goodrich tires. Thankfully, we know a little more about the Nissan. The 4WD Flex Cab Concept was based on the venerable Nissan Hardbody pickup, also called the Navara in other parts of the world. A few detailed images that Nissan took of the concept are still around, so we have a good idea of how that expandable rear tent worked. Basically, there was a hard cap on the end of a sort of fabric accordion structure that could slide back and forth on top of the bed. Not only that, but the hard cap had a conventional glass rear window that could pop open. The tent could be compressed and you would have most of your pickup bed, and then it could be slid open to form a full-length tent.

Nissan