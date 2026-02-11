More Than 450,000 Rams and Jeeps Recalled Because Their Trailer Brakes Might Not Work

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Trailer safety is a big deal, but hopefully, you don’t need me to tell you that. Spend some time around your local DOT’s commercial vehicle officers and you’ll learn just how seriously they take faulty running lights, turn signals, and trailer brakes. Each of those is cause for concern, which is why Ram and Jeep are recalling 456,287 vehicles with improperly designed trailer tow modules.

Said components can cause “a loss of trailer lighting and/or trailer brakes,” according to these National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents.

The potentially problematic component can be found in several models:

2024-2026 Jeep Wagoneer S

2025-2026 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 Pickups

2025-2026 Ram 3500, 4500, and 5500 Cab Chassis

2026 Jeep Cherokee

While only 57 Cherokees and 320 Wagoneer S EVs are included in the recall, some 312,365 Ram 1500s find themselves caught up in it. Toss in another 96,890 Ram three-quarter-tons and 30,142 one-ton pickups, and you have quite a sizable batch.

It’s worth noting that Stellantis—Ram and Jeep’s parent company—estimates 100% of the vehicles included in the recall feature the defect. That’s quite a difference compared to the Jeep Grand Cherokee suspension spring recall I wrote about recently, in which just 0.5% of included vehicles were estimated to suffer from incorrect parts installation. That means anyone whose Ram truck or Jeep SUV is implicated here should get to a dealer whenever they start remedying these with new trailer tow modules.

Stellantis is aware of 108 customer assistance records, 107 warranty claims, 101 field reports, and 285 repair orders that could be tied to the faulty part.

The NHTSA writes that owner notification letters are expected to be sent by March 24, 2026. In the meantime, Ram and Jeep drivers can search their vehicle identification number on this site to see if they’re affected.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com