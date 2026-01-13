Ford Bronco RTR Adds the Best Off-Road Upgrades This Side of the Raptor for Less

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I love the Bronco Raptor. I really believe it’s the best, most-capable factory off-roader a person can buy. (I haven’t driven a Land Rover Defender Octa, but until it proves me wrong, I stand by my claim.) With all that being said, though, I’m not sure I could ever buy one because it’s just too much. Instead, if I were in the market, I might opt for a Ford like the Bronco RTR you see here.

Very clearly, the Bronco RTR is not a Raptor replacement. It rides on 33-inch tires as standard, though 35s are available like they are on any other Bronco with the Sasquatch package. Making that step up unlocks the best the RTR has to offer, like HOSS 3.0 suspension with Fox internal bypass shocks and tougher tie rods. That setup was previously reserved for the Bronco Badlands, and it’s a lot like what you’ll find underneath a first-gen F-150 Raptor.

In addition to the big-dog suspension, the Bronco RTR also rocks anti-lag turbo tech that keeps the whirlers spooled in different off-road scenarios. The whole idea is to have better throttle response when you need it—for example, in deep sand, or when you’re climbing a steep grade and the boulder you’re resting on totters back and forth. It’s software-controlled and baked right in, so there’s no need for you to buy some kind of flashable ECU tune.

Another meaningful upgrade is the 1,000-watt cooling fan, which was plucked from the Bronco Raptor.

You might have noticed just by looking at it that there are some visual elements unique to the Bronco RTR. It wears Avalanche Gray paint with Hyper Lime accents on everything from the fender-mounted Trail Sights to the side decals and 17-inch beadlock rings. The lighting is also unique, as the grille is bracketed by LEDs that other Broncos don’t get. After looking at it for a little while, I think I like it.

Ford didn’t disclose a specific MSRP for the RTR, but Bronco Brand Manager Haley Skiko said, “We’re delivering Raptor-inspired high-speed capability with a lower starting price than Badlands Sasquatch.” A quick trip over to Ford’s build and price tool shows such a rig starts at $58,320 for a four-door. In the end, it’s still far from cheap, but it’s also way less than the ~$82,000 Bronco Raptor—and most of those that I see on dealer lots are closer to six figures.

The Bronco RTR will be available to order come October 2026.

