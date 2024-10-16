Honda Recalls Another 720,000 Cars for Leaky Fuel Pumps That Can Catch Fire

The first half of October hasn’t been fun for Honda. A week ago, the automaker announced a massive recall of 1.7 million vehicles for steering problems. Now adding insult to that injury (or maybe just more injury), Honda is recalling a further 720,000 vehicles for fuel pump problems. While some fuel pump failures can cause your car to stall or not start, this defect can make combustion happen outside your engine—and that isn’t good.

Announced Tuesday, Honda states the defect is found in the fuel pump of certain 2023 through 2025 model year vehicles. The NHTSA has not published an in-depth report on the recall yet, but Honda says there is a problem with the “core” of these vehicles’ high-pressure fuel pumps. The pumps may have internal cracks (potentially from manufacturing errors) that may expand during operation, and eventually leak. Like any external fuel leak, it technically poses a fire risk, though Honda says it is unaware of any crashes or injuries associated with the defect.

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid. Honda

Vehicles known to be affected include 2023 and newer CR-V Hybrids, the 2023 and 2024 Accord and Accord Hybrid, and 2025 Civics along with its own hybrid version. Honda indicates a potential sign of the defect is the smell of fuel while idling or driving, and that it will begin notifying affected owners in December. They will be mailed instructions to visit a Honda dealer for a free inspection, plus replacement if the part is found to be faulty. Owners can also check Recalls.Honda.com to see if their vehicle is involved.

Some of these same vehicles were implicated in last week’s recall as well, notably the Civic and CR-V. The availability of recall services may be slightly staggered, however, with notices for the steering defect being issued starting in November. Some of you might have to make more than one trip to the dealer, but at least the fix won’t be on your dollar.

