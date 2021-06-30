Canada Will Ban New Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales in 2035

The government of Canada has announced its intention to ban the sale of any and all fuel-burning new cars and light-duty trucks from the year 2035, according to Reuters. This would outlaw hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and, of course, regular gas-only cars. It's all part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's goal to get the entire country to net-zero emissions by 2050.

If an EV-only future really does happen for Canada by 2035, it won't be an overnight transition which is why the government is also proposing yet-to-be-disclosed interim targets for 2025 and 2030. "We are committed to aligning Canada's zero-emission vehicles sales targets with those of the most ambitious North American jurisdictions," Canadian Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a statement.