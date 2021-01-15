This Shelby-Tuned 1999 Dodge Durango SP 360 Is the Proto-Hellcat Family Hauler

Though many think of Carroll Shelby as a Ford-loyal fellow, he was a hustler who'd follow the money wherever it led. That took him not only into the deodorant biz, but also to Chrysler for a time, where he churned out performance versions of everything from the Dodge Omni to the Lancer. Before Shelby shifted his focus back to Fords in the 2000s, he sang an SUV-shaped Dodge swan song with the original high-performance Durango: the 1999 SP 360.

This predecessor of the Durango R/T was a limited-run sport SUV with a 5.9-liter Magnum V8 that was supercharged with a Kenne Bell blower to produce 360 horsepower and 412 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic could send those horses to either the rear wheels or all four, and it could haul from a standstill to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds. It had a top speed of 142 mph.