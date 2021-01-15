This Shelby-Tuned 1999 Dodge Durango SP 360 Is the Proto-Hellcat Family Hauler

Only 300 Durango SP 360s were ever built, making it far rarer than the Durango SRT Hellcat will ever be. This SP 360 located in Washington state could be a shrewd buy accordingly. This one has the optional four-wheel drive, but not the upgraded AP Racing brakes, so it might be better suited to mudding than motorsport if the custom bodywork held up. Since its original sale in 1999, it has accrued less than 39,000 miles, and it received upgraded valve guides to address known problems with the 5.9 Magnum engine heads.
Despite being so well-kept, rare and what Millennials call rad, this Shelby SUV doesn't cost Cobra cash. Its seller on ClassicCars.com is asking a mere $25,500. As anyone who's browsed Shelby's catalog today would know, there are certainly worse ways to empty your pockets on Shelby merch.