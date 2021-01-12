The New 2021 Kona N Is Hyundai’s First High-Performance SUV

More details are coming soon, but Hyundai has been expanding its N-branded vehicle lineup in recent years, so branching out into a fast SUV simply makes sense.
The Drive reached out to a Hyundai N spokesperson for the U.S. to see if we'll get the N as well, as there is no information on it currently on the U.S. press site. We'll update this if we hear back, but it feels like a no-brainer to eventually send the Kona N to the land that absolutely eats up stuff like the Ford Edge ST and Porsche Macan GTS. Maybe if it does well in Europe, we'll get it over here.