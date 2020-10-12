2021 Hyundai Santa Fe: New Engines, Hot Hatch-Worthy Specs, and an Android-Only Key

In case you haven't heard, Hyundai is giving the Santa Fe a mid-cycle refresh for the 2021 model year and on top of the fairly extensive aesthetic changes we already saw back in June, the crossover is getting a thorough revision under the skin as well. Buyers of the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe will be greeted by an all-new slate of powertrains including a new hybrid option as well as a hearty helping of improved tech features.

Let's start with those new engines. Hyundai has completely thrown out the outgoing Santa Fe's 2.4- and 2.0-liters in exchange for a 191-horsepower 2.5-liter, and a presumably speedier and more expensive 277-hp 2.5-liter turbo. The turbo makes a strong 311 pound-feet of torque and will be paired to an eight-speed, wet, dual-clutch transmission. Surprising stuff for a Hyundai product that doesn't come with an N or N Line badge.