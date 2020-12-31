This Bizarre Ford Super Duty-Based Sedan Is Just the Start of Brazil’s Odd Truck-Car Mashups

Possibly the greatest automotive design mistake is trying to blend a sedan with a utility vehicle. Cars that try to be both, like the Mercedes-Benz GLC coupe, almost invariably wind up with compromised functionality, not to mention wonky proportions, making them a sort of worst-of-both-worlds experience. Yet as the existence of vehicles like this attest, there's always some demand for them, and when carmakers themselves don't build them, the aftermarket will step in. Such was the case in Brazil, where truck upfitter Tropical Cabines sold extremely odd sedans based on the Ford F-250 Super Duty.

Launched in 2001 according to Lexicar Brasil, these Super Duty sedans were called Tropiclassics, in keeping with its manufacturer's line of three-row Tropivan SUV conversions and Tropicampo cab extensions. To build them, Tropical reportedly hacked trucks down to chassis cabs, then refitted them with prefab body conversions produced in-house. These enclosed up-class but largely stock-looking interiors in a metal frame and fiberglass bodywork, often including custom front ends, but always with rear ends borrowed from sedans of the same make as the donor truck. In the case of these F-250s, that meant the Focus.