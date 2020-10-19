The Nissan NRV II Concept Mixed Modern Driver Assistance Tech With Sweet '80s Looks

With compact digital displays just coming into their own, the 1980s were an interesting period for automotive interior design. Sweeping analog tachs could be replaced with stylish, dynamic interfaces, dripping with fabulous color and bold words like TURBO, and CRUISE. Squared-off buttons and sliders gave the driver tactile control of everything in the vehicle, putting all of its systems at their fingertips. Oldsmobile even offered touchscreens.

All of this tech came as a result of automakers looking into the future of the way we interact with cars, however, the interfaces weren't the only things getting the brainpower of creative designers and engineers, especially at Nissan. In 1983, the company revealed the NRV II concept, a chiseled block of the automotive '80s complete not only with period-defining aesthetics—take a look at those wheels—but a slew of driver assistance tech that, while totally non-functional, predicted many of the convenience and safety features that we take for granted today.