The New Hummer Pickup EV Will Have Pop-Out Roof Panels
With 1,000 horsepower, things might get a little windy.
Though Jeep reigns supreme over the removable-roof off-roader market, its claim to the throne will soon be challenged by its Detroit rivals. Later this year, Ford will take the fight to the Wrangler and Gladiator by resurrecting the Bronco with a roof more easily detached than that of any Jeep, and come late 2021, General Motors will enter the fray with the revived Hummer, which will also be operable in the open air.
GMC teased the Hummer EV's removable roof panels on Wednesday, showcasing a render of how a starry night sky could look from inside the upcoming pickup.
"The zero-emissions, zero-limits GMC Hummer EV features easily removable roof panels to provide a unique open-air experience," stated GMC, hinting that more news on the vehicle will trickle out "in the coming months."
With maximum output of 1,000 horsepower and, consequently, a zero-to-60 time of approximately three seconds, the GMC Hummer EV will blur the line between off-roader and sport truck as best a several-thousand-pound vehicle can. Its monumental 11,500 pound-feet of torque at the wheels will also make it a capable tow pig, and potentially a bitter rival to the Rivian R1T.
Like said Rivian, the Hummer EV was originally supposed to begin courting truck buyers in 2020, with today, May 20, being the date GMC originally planned to reveal the truck. Obviously, those plans have been derailed by the global pandemic and it remains uncertain when the Hummer will make its public debut, though GM has stated that the truck will hit showrooms no later than the fall of 2021. By that time, you'll struggle to find an American who isn't ready to enjoy an escape from civilization, ideally in the whisper-quiet comfort that the Hummer EV will offer.
