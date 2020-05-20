The New Hummer Pickup EV Will Have Pop-Out Roof Panels

Though Jeep reigns supreme over the removable-roof off-roader market, its claim to the throne will soon be challenged by its Detroit rivals. Later this year, Ford will take the fight to the Wrangler and Gladiator by resurrecting the Bronco with a roof more easily detached than that of any Jeep, and come late 2021, General Motors will enter the fray with the revived Hummer, which will also be operable in the open air.

GMC teased the Hummer EV's removable roof panels on Wednesday, showcasing a render of how a starry night sky could look from inside the upcoming pickup.

"The zero-emissions, zero-limits GMC Hummer EV features easily removable roof panels to provide a unique open-air experience," stated GMC, hinting that more news on the vehicle will trickle out "in the coming months."