Waymo to Open New Service Center for Self-Driving Cars in Phoenix, Arizona
The 85,000-square-foot facility will maintain Waymo's fleet of modified Chrysler Pacifica minivans
Waymo will open a new service center for its self-driving car fleet in the Phoenix, Arizona, metropolitan area. The 85,000-square-foot facility will maintain Waymo's fleet of modified Chrysler Pacifica minivans, which are used for testing as well as picking up passengers in the Waymo One ride-hailing service.
Waymo vehicles have been driving Arizona roads for more than two years. The Google spinoff opened its first local service center in Chandler (pictured above) in 2016. The new service center located in Mesa will double the capacity for vehicle maintenance, a Waymo blog post said. That will allow Waymo to continue growing its fleet of vehicles in the area.
The Waymo One ride-hailing service launched in December 2018, marking an important step toward the commercialization of autonomous cars. The Phoenix metro area was already one of Waymo's main testing locations, making the white minivans a familiar sight to local residents. But things haven't always gone smoothly. Some residents have grown suspicious of Waymo's presence, and have attacked vehicles to vent their frustration. A March 2018 fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving car in the same area where Waymo operates may have also soured people's attitudes toward autonomous cars.
But Waymo does have the support of state and municipal governments. Arizona has one of the friendliest regulatory environments for self-driving car testing. In a statement, Mesa Mayor John Giles said the city was "thrilled" to welcome Waymo, and that he expects the service center to create new jobs. Indeed, Waymo said it planned to hire "hundreds" of people in the Mesa area to work at the facility.
With most self-driving cars expected to be used in ride-hailing or delivery services, maintenance centers like the one Waymo plans to open in Mesa will be crucial. Companies will need them in order to have a centralized maintenance hub for larger fleets of vehicles. Waymo plans to open a "factory" in Michigan to outfit vehicles with its autonomous-driving hardware on a larger scale, and will soon add the Jaguar I-Pace to its fleet.
- RELATEDWaymo Shakes Up The Sensor Space With "Laser Bear" LidarThe strongest brand in the autonomous vehicle space now has a product you can actually buy.READ NOW
- RELATEDWaymo Self-Driving Cars Are Getting Confused by Rain, Passenger SaysWaymo says it's working on improving cars' foul-weather capability.READ NOW
- RELATEDToyota Will Test Its Autonomous Cars in Nvidia's New Self-Driving Car SimulatorThe simulator can recreate specific scenarios without the added cost of real-world testing, and without endangering human lives.READ NOW
- RELATED10 Lessons From Uber's Fatal Self-Driving Car CrashThe fallout from the first autonomous car fatality continues to swirl a year later, as the once high-flying technology faces a "trough of disillusionment."READ NOW
- RELATEDUber Will Not Face Criminal Charges After 2018 Self-Driving Death of Arizona WomanThe safety driver behind the wheel may still be charged if prosecutors deem her actions to be negligent.READ NOW