American Airlines Passengers Hospitalized With Mysterious Illness After Landing in Boston

Every person who fell ill was apparently part of the same student group flying into Logan International Airport from a layover in Miami after returning from a trip to the Galapagos Islands and Ecuador. Boston EMS says all symptoms were "minor in nature" while one other passenger reportedly witnessed vomiting on the aircraft. A chaperone for the student group apparently told the airline they had all "ate the same thing" before getting sick and being sent to Massachusetts General Hospital.

A group of 13 American Airlines passengers was taken to the hospital over a mysterious, unidentified illness after landing in Boston on Sunday morning, reports the New York Post .

Three other members of the group reportedly felt ill but weren't sick enough to warrant a trip to the hospital. An American Airlines representative told CNN no other passengers or crew members fell ill.

While this particular news sounds like a relatively harmless case of group food poisoning, it comes several months after an entire Emirates flight had to be quarantined on the runway after almost 100 passengers (out of 500 total) came down with flu-like symptoms.

