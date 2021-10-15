Man Uses Own Body to Defend Toyota Supra From Hail Storm

If you ever want to buy a vehicle at a remarkably low price, just buy a hail-stricken one that's been dented up to resemble a golf ball. Hail is notorious for destroying cars, and if you want to avoid your vehicle being battered by falling ice, it's best to park it indoors.

If you can't do that, well, you might be in trouble, as this Australian Supra owner on TikTok recently found out. After failing to locate a suitable structure to defend what appears to be a collectible Mark IV Supra from a raging hailstorm, he was forced to use what he had available to him to protect his precious ride: a blanket, some cardboard, and his own body, of course.

You can watch the TikTok video here.