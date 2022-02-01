Iconic 1998 Toyota Tacoma Race Truck Will Return to Pikes Peak in June

It was enclosed behind Millen's head by a carbon fiber body complete with giant NACA ducts, a large rear wing, and a duo of underbody venturi tunnels that generated ground effect downforce. Laying power down through a transfer case (making it truly four-wheel drive), the Tacoma could apparently accelerate from 0 to 100 mph in 4.9 seconds, even on dirt, which helped it win the 1998 and 1999 races, and nearly break the 10-minute barrier. Such success made it an icon of hill climb racing, and later earned it an entry at Goodwood, where it set no records but hung its tail out more than once on a memorable trip up the hill.

Millen will be met at Pikes Peak by fellow Kiwi and famed drifter "Mad" Mike Whiddett, who will announce his presence with a cloud of tire smoke and the wail of his four-rotor, 1,200-horsepower rear-drive Mazda3. These two only scratch the surface of strangeness that is the 2022 Pikes Peak entry list, which also includes a tri-turbo diesel Radical prototype, a Prodrive-built ex-WRC Subaru Impreza, a 1994 Ford Bronco, a VW New Beetle, and a Toyota Paseo. And those are only the combustion-powered entries.

Not one but two Nissan Leafs (Leaves?) will be chased up the mountain by an equal number of Tesla Model S Plaids. It seems like every year they run the race, the field only gets more interesting, not to mention faster.