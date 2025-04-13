VW Incentivizes Dealers to Wrap ID Buzz EVs in Two-Tone So They’ll Sell

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Volkswagen ID Buzz is defying the marketability odds stacked against it—it’s a minivan and an EV, neither of which are the hottest categories right now. The reinvented VW Bus has been a surprisingly steady seller since its debut late last year, thanks partly to…aftermarket vinyl decals?

Volkswagen reported a 7.1 percent year-over-year sales increase. That marks six straight quarterly increases, yet that’s not the sales blip of interest. According to Automotive News, the West Coast has been leading the charge on the EV minivan, particularly in California where EVs are a more readily accepted species. And VW says supply is still catching up with demand.

“Only in the last month or so have we really got our California dealers properly stocked,” said Hein Schafer, VW senior vice president of sales in the U.S. The ID Buzz is built in Hanover, Germany, which is no short trek to a West Coast dealership.

Additionally, ID.Buzz buyers prefer the two-tone paint scheme, which was actually a somewhat rare breed stateside. Because of production restrictions in Germany, VW had to produce more single-color variants in non-sexy shades of black, silver, and white. To make up for the lack of eye-catching inventory, the automaker offered an incentive to dealers: splitting the cost for a vehicle wrap.

The cost to consumers is $3,000, which is about the market rate. For every bland Buzz wrapped, a dealer can apply for $1,500 cashback from VW. And the deal seems to be working.

“The single-tone vehicle doesn’t sell as quick as the two-tone car,” Schafer explained to Automotive News. “As soon as the dealers dress them up and wrap them, we see them moving again.”

Now, the ID.Buzz isn’t new to the wrap game. Last year, VW announced a partnership with vehicle graphics company Wrapmate in which consumers could design customized wraps and decals via an online configurator. However, this dealer incentive is less about creativity and more about color choice.

There is irony in here, right, to have a low-tech solution for such a high-tech vehicle? Anyway, that’s one problem solved. Now, how about that price?

Initial deliveries were mostly the ID Buzz 1st Edition, a fully loaded trim that commands a $67,045 MSRP for the rear-wheel-drive model or $71,545 for all-wheel drive. That’s quite an upcharge compared to the starter ID Buzz Pro S RWD priced at $61,545. Oh, and that was before higher tariff rates for imported vehicles went into effect this month. For now, though, the halo vehicle seems to be buzzing right along just fine.

