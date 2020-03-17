This 50-Car Barn Find Is Full of Your Wildest American Muscle Car Dreams

Cool barn finds can be one-in-a-million, so how does it feel to unearth dozens of collectible cars parked away for decades and ripe for the picking? To find out, just ask Matt Murray, a YouTuber who’s helping to auction off 50 desirable slabs comprised of cold hard American steel in various states of condition and rarity.

In 2018, avid car collector Larry Schroll passed away, leaving behind a treasure trove of keepsake automobiles that he had stashed away in a Pennsylvania barn. Schroll's family was overwhelmed by the sheer number of vehicles he had collected during his lifetime, the majority of which would now be eligible to receive a vintage Pennsylvania registration, a badge of honor reserved for some of the oldest vehicles on the road.

When Schroll's family inherited the cars, they knew selling the collection piecemeal wasn't something they wanted to take on. If you've ever sold a car before, you know how much of a hassle it can be. Add a collectible into the equation and every avid enthusiast remotely interested in a bargain will be at your doorstep. So they hired an auctioneer to part the collection, the only problem being the man's familiarity with vehicles—he admitted himself that he wasn't a "car guy.” That's when the family reached out to Murray to help split the collection.