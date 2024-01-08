My Favorite Quality Craftsman Torque Wrench Is on Sale on Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Craftsman knows what's up. You're done spending money on everyone else for the holidays, and you're ready to get back to assembling the tools you need to get that winter project back on track. I'm certain that's why it's running a crazy good deal on its torque wrenches at Amazon right now.

You can snag Craftsman's 3/8-inch clicker torque wrench for $54.98, and its 1/2-inch torque wrench for $64.98. That's a total of $119.96, which is only $10 more than what that 1/2-inch normally lists for. Not a bad deal at all.

I've been using that 1/2-inch torque wrench for almost two years now. It's helped me do everything from chassis and steering work to rebuilding differentials and inspecting rotating assemblies. I’m actually using it right now to set up a limited slip carrier for my 1969 Charger, And yes. I beat the crap out of everything I've used it on and have yet to run into any problems. Take it from me; these torque wrenches are beyond good enough for a DIY setting.

A really nice detail about these wrenches is that they rely on a collet for adjusting torque settings. I'll admit it took some getting used to, but it's a big step up from the jam-nut setup you typically find on clicker torque wrenches. The collet positively locks into the setting, and you're not worried about losing your adjustment while you work. Even if you don't need a torque wrench, it's a nice upgrade to consider for the price.