Kia Is Developing an Old-School Pickup That Might Make It to America

Korean automaker Kia is developing a body-on-frame pickup truck that could make it in some form to the United States. According to reports by several Australian automotive publications, including Whichcar, the mid-size pickup is slated to hit the market in 2025, and the Korean automaker has already said two new pickups will be headed to America in that timeframe.

Reports indicate the truck was first mentioned at a Kia dealer conference, although attendees were not shown any sort of concept imagery or model. It is not related to Hyundai/Kia's only current pickup, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which is based on the unibody Tucson.

Peter Holderith

Kia has promised two electric pickups in the United States in the next five years, and it's plausible one of those could be based on what we're hearing about now. Kia already produces the Niro that has several drivetrain options, including a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, and a full EV. A ladder frame vehicle like the one Kia has announced is likely versatile enough to support several drivetrains.

To be clear, any pickups Kia decides to sell in the United States won't attempt to complete in the full-size segment. The Ford F-150, Ram 1500, and Chevy Silverado 1500 are more or less untouchable, with the Toyota Tundra struggling to compete. All the Korean brand's entries will exist to fight small trucks like the Ford Maverick, or the recently updated pack of mid-size trucks, the Chevy Colorado, Toyota Tacoma, and Ford Ranger.