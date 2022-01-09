Kia Still Makes a Body-on-Frame SUV—You Just Can’t Buy It Here

In South Korea, the Kia Mohave remains in the lineup after 14 years, and the company just announced a freshen-up for the body-on-frame SUV. The Mohave has performed solidly as a trusty beast in the Kia stable for quite some time. That is, at least until the wildly-popular Telluride came along and supplanted it everywhere but in its home country and the Middle East, where you can still buy the Mohave.

Launched in 2008 in parallel with the doomed North American version, the Borrego, the Mohave was gifted with a facelift in 2016 and a full update in 2019. Kia keeps on touching up this burly SUV and it continues to roll along everywhere but here.