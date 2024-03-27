2025 Kia K4 Drops With 30-Inch Screen and AI Voice Assistant That Totally Isn’t Spying On You

Kia revealed its next generation of compact sedan at the 2024 New York International Auto Show: the 2025 Kia K4. Kia hopes to take the fight to the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic with a big interior and barrage of tech, which includes a massive central display that spans 30 inches and a smart voice assistant.

The Kia Forte-replacing K4 riffs on the radical styling of the K5, which is stretched over what Kia says is the largest body in the compact sedan segment. It's consequently claimed to have the best headroom and rear legroom in its class, as well as a competitive 14.6 cubic feet of trunk space. The interior amenities are sharp too, with an acoustic windshield, an available sunroof, and heated and ventilated front seats.

The K4's primary focus though is on its tech, which includes a wealth of standard automated driving assists. Key to them is an array of cameras, which enables a 360-degree view through an expansive optional 30-inch central display that doubles as an instrument cluster and infotainment system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and there'll be an available digital key and language learning model AI voice assistant. It definitely, totally isn't spying on you to sell your data.

For powertrains, Kia buyers will have a choice between two four-cylinder engines. One is a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter making 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, which a CVT hands to the front wheels. The other is a smaller, turbocharged 1.6-liter making 190 hp and 195 lb-ft, which are sent to an eight-speed automatic. It's unclear if a more powerful K4 GT will be made available—perhaps with a 2.0-liter turbo and a manual transmission—though Kia seems to keep the door open with multilink rear suspension available only on GT-Line trims.

The 2025 Kia K4 is expected to go on sale in the second half of 2024. A Hyundai counterpart in the next-gen Elantra or similar will likely follow, though it's unknown if a Genesis equivalent is also in the works.