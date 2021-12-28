2021 Kia Forte5 GT Review: Not the Sleeper Hot-Hatch I Hoped For

Kia has unveiled a 2022 facelift for the Forte that makes it look quite a bit sleeker but compared to most of its direct competitors, but the un-facelifted Forte, which is what the test car was, just sort of looks like a generic small car. This GT hatch model, however, gets red center caps and quite the aggressive-looking rear diffuser that give it some visual oomph.

There were a few interior features I enjoyed and want to call out. This being a Kia, it features the company's very well-thought-out wiper setting display. The flat-bottom, leather-wrapped, and red-stitched steering wheel feels nice and suspiciously Stinger-esque in the hands. Additionally, I gotta tip my hat to any car that hangs onto a manual, rip-to-slide handbrake. Get out of here with those electronic parking brakes. And as one final transmission-adjacent observation, the car turns your music down when you put it in reverse so you can park with a clear mind, a bit like the Mercedes EQS.

Standard equipment for the Forte5 GT MT includes 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration (built-in nav and satellite radio, however, were noticeably absent), dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, wireless charging, forward collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keep. The only "optional extra" found on the tester was the Gravity Blue paint that incurs a $250 color charge that you'll pay for any Forte5 that isn't black.

Under the hood sits Kia's turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder, making a Civic Si-beating 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque and sending it to the front wheels. As a result, the Forte 5 GT boasts a decent amount of get-up-and-go on paper.