Watch a Doorless BMW M5 Bomb Through Rome for Mission: Impossible 7

The Bayerische Motoren Werke has been paying for a lot of the action captured for Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible franchise ever since teaming up for the production of 2011's Ghost Protocol, the fourth Ethan Hunt saga. The deal continued for Rogue Nation and Fallout as well, and now, it's time for Mission: Impossible 7 to trash a fleet of BMWs for our continued entertainment. We already saw Tom Cruise himself complete an insane bike jump off a massive ramp in Norway, and the latest spy shots from Rome confirm that the action continues on four wheels, sometimes with no doors in sight.

As spotted by SupercarsNews, the filming crew uses not only a black M5 sans its doors as the hero car but also plenty of police cars, motorcycles and an armored truck, all chased by camera cars based on the Nissan GT-R and first-generation Porsche Cayenne. Both models are known to be popular choices for filming, yet we can't help but feel that Ethan Hunt should be chased by this 200,000-mile E39 BMW M5 camera rig.